Lynn Joseph Schmidt, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Joseph Schmidt, 62, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his home.

He was born July 1, 1958 in Hicksville, son of Paul James Schmidt and the late Betty Lucile (Axe) Schmidt.

Lynn was a 1976 graduate of Wayne Trace High School in Payne, Ohio.

He worked as a machine assembler/assembly leader at Butech, Inc., retiring in 2020 and previously worked at Hunt Valve Co.

Lynn was a member of Phillips Christian Church and served as a trustee and a member of the Salem Area Amateur Radio Association.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda (Fluharty) Schmidt whom he married January 3, 1994; two sons, Eric J. Schmidt of Oakdale, Pennsylvania and Mason P. Schmidt of Odessa, Texas; stepdaughter, Kristy (Nick) Rothbrust of Marysville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Brody and Lena Rothbrust; siblings, Mark (Jo) Schmidt of Altamorte Springs, Florida, Kim Schmidt of Payne, Dave (Helen) Schmidt of Seymour, Indiana, Nancy (Mike) Hicks of Payne, Julie (Jim) Schneider of Convoy, Randy (Kathy) Schmidt of Muncie, Indiana, Cindy (Dave) Rahrig of Dallas, Texas, Heidi (Rob) Simmons of Springport, Indiana, Tyler (Kris) Schmidt of Payne; father, Paul James Schmidt of Payne and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his mother, a brother, Steve Schmidt also preceded him in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Phillips Christian Church, 35459 Salem-Grange Rd., Salem, OH 44460 with Pastor Allen Jolly officiating.

Burial will be at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Stark Memorial and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church. For the safety of the Schmidt family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask and limit lingering.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Phillips Christian Church, 35459 Salem-Grange Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

