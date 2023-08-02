SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lynn Elizabeth Gardner, 70, passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Windsor House nursing home in Canfield, Ohio.

She was born November 20, 1952, in Ashtabula, Ohio. Lynn was the daughter of the late George and Margaret Ann Puchan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gregory Gardner, MD. Lynn and James (Greg) lived in Salem, Ohio for over 40 years.

Lynn was a graduate of Harbor High School in Ashtabula. After high school, she trained to become a registered nurse at Fairview Park School of Nursing.

Lynn worked as an emergency room, ICU and hospital floor nurse until the arrival of her first child,Stacey, at which time she became a homemaker. Lynn made it her life’s work to care for and provide unending support for her husband, her children and eventually, her grandchildren who she absolutely adored.

Beyond her own family, helping children was always Lynn’s true passion. Over the years, she was a longtime elementary school volunteer and helped tutor many children, especially with reading.

Lynn was also an active member of Salem First Presbyterian Church. For years, she helped teach the church’s children’s choir and she was a regular volunteer for Presbyterian’s weekly youth group program.

Lynn and her husband, Greg, shared a passion for traveling and for music. In recent years, they enjoyed attending many area music festivals and concerts. They were also regular patrons of the Kent Stage Theater in Kent, Ohio.

It’s been said many times that Lynn never met a stranger. Her sunny, friendly disposition and kind nature will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a very special person.

Survivors include sister, Ann (Puchan) Serzynski (John Serzynski); brother, David Puchan (Helen Puchan); children, Stacey Gardner-Buckshaw, PhD (Jeffrey Buckshaw) and Trevor Gardner (Amanda Jackson, Esq) and grandchildren, Carter and Reagan Buckshaw.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. A memorial service will be held in Lynn’s honor at the funeral home on Sunday, August 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.

A reception for close friends and family will take place at a different location.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church Preschool, 436 East Second Street, Salem, OH 44460.

