Lucille E. Chilson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lucille E. Chilson, 94, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at her granddaughter’s home in Gaffney, South Carolina.

She was born November 13, 1926 in Beloit, daughter of the late Joseph Thomas and Cora May (McGuire) Sheen.

Lucille worked an envelope press at Church Budget for 30 years.

She was formerly a member of Salem Presbyterian Church.

Her husband, Harry E. Chilson, whom she married in 1951 preceded her in death June 9, 2011.

Survivors include her son, Roger Lee Chilson of Salem; daughter, Susan Kay Johnson of Lexington, South Carolina; sister, Theda Mudger of Salem; four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda) Johnson, Jennifer (Jorg) Schreiber, Jessica Johnson and Jeremiah Johnson and six great-grandchildren, Camryn and Alexander Johnson, Anna, Colt and Haven Schreiber and Ashlynn Johnson.

Besides her parents and husband, her sisters, Mary Sheen, Alverta Blythe, Lavern Sabo and Joyce Stoffer and brothers, Elwood Sheen and James Sheen, also preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org, or to Halcyon Hospice, 300 E. Henry Street, Suite A Spartanburg, SC 29302

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lucille E. Chilson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.