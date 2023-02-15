ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Lucille Ann Martin, 101, gently passed on to her heavenly residence on February 14, 2023 at the home of her daughter, Pamela Martin, surrounded by family.

Born in Salem, Ohio, on March 29, 1921, she lived in East Liverpool, Ohio until the age of six, then relocated to Salem. She was the daughter of George and Helen (Young) Holroyd.

Lucille was a 1938 graduate of Salem High School.

Over the years, she worked in various clerical capacities including switchboard operator and admitting clerk at Salem Central Clinic. She retired from Alliance Community Hospital where she continued as admission clerk. Following her retirement, she was a volunteer at various community businesses.

Survivors include two daughters: Pamela Martin of Alliance, with whom she more recently made her home, and Dee (Dennis) Bauman of Minerva; and granddaughters, Laura Bauman and Kate Bauman, both of Minerva. Also, three nephews, Robert (MaryLou) Primm of Michigan, Douglas (Phyllis) Holroyd of Virginia and Dan (Mindy) Gurlea of Florida; niece Rebecca (Dr. Larry) Woods of Warren, and several cousins and great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Martin, who died December 18, 1982; brother, Ralph “Bud” (Marilou) Holroyd of Salem; two sisters, Sara (Dan) Gurlea of Warren and Doris Primm of Salem; a nephew, John (Maxine) Primm of Kensington, and a niece, Holly (Cliff) Rogers, of Clyde.

Lucille will be remembered for her warm, gentle nature. One of her greatest passions in life was her family, having a tremendous love for children. She was the perfect Grandma. But most importantly, she was a dedicated Christian intent on sharing her faith in her beloved Savior with almost everyone she met.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aultman Alliance Hospice, especially Dr. Lehrer, Jan, Diane and Chaplain Freddie who provided excellent care and compassion. Also deeply appreciated is her longtime beloved physician and friend, Dr. Kristyn Essad.

A private family service will be held with Chaplain Freddie Rodriguez officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial.

