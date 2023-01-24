SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heaven gained a beautiful angel on Friday, January 20, 2023 when LuAnn (Martig) Dohar passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman, Ohio surrounded by her loved ones.

LuAnn was born in Salem, Ohio on December 30, 1954 to parents Donald and Shirley (Mix) Martig.

She was a graduate of Salem High School, Class of 1973.

After meeting the love of her life, Richard A. Dohar, they married November 21, 1987. They took up residence in Chicago, Illinois and St. Louis, Missouri, before settling in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania for 30 years. After moving to Saxonburg, LuAnn became a homemaker taking care of their beautiful home and property. She also enjoyed working at the local polling stations and the annual Penn’s Colony Festival.

She was a loving wife, amazing sister and friend, but her greatest title was that of “Aunt Annie”. Although she never had children of her own, she treated every niece and nephew as if they were her own. She took great pride and joy in spoiling them with her never ending time, love and wisdom and made sure that every birthday and holiday was truly special. They knew they could turn to her for anything, as could anyone that was fortunate enough to know and love her. LuAnn will forever be adored, cherished and greatly missed by her family and friends.

LuAnn was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Shirley Martig, step-mother, Trudy Martig; loving husband, Richard Dohar and brother Charles Martig.

LuAnn is survived by her siblings, Sandra (Mark) Howells of Salem, Thomas (Lynn) Martig of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Sharon (Curt) Wuthrick of Salem, and Willam Martig of Canfield, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Chris Howells, Jeff Howells, Leisel Martig Zabo, Brianna Martig, Jordon Martig, Devin Wuthrick, Danen Wuthrick, Lauren Griffith, Katie Martig and Lindsay Maloney and several great-nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by stepsiblings, Jennifer (Dean) Kissos of Florida, Samual (Julie) Mathias of Salem and Companion Rohn Riley.

As Luann gave generously to philanthropic missions, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in LuAnn’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1014 East State Street, PO Box 748, Salem, OH 44460 330-332-5139.

