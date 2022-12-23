SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Ellen Wiggers, 80, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Bayley Senior Care in Cincinnati.

She was born April 16, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert Alan and Mary Louise (Rose) Oswald.

Louise was a 1960 graduate of Salem Senior High School.

She was an office manager for Ohio Pump Company for over 25 years.

Louise was a member of the First Christian Church of Salem.

Survivors include her husband, Paul J. Wiggers, Jr., whom she married July 10, 1970; sons, Jim (Chris) Burchfield and Tom (Stephanie) Wiggers; daughter, Joanie (Rob) Engelhardt; ten grandchildren, Katie (Kandi), Beth (Nate), Jake, Robert, Brady, Owen, Emily (fiancé, Cooper), Abby, Anna and Robby; three great-grandchildren, Jude, Brynlee and one on the way; sister, Kay Davis; brother, Bob Oswald; two nephews and one niece.

Besides her parents; a son, Rob Wiggers and a sister, Joan Oswald also preceded her in death.

Private services will be held.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bayley Senior Care, 990 Bayley Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233, www.bayleylife.org or Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Louise Ellen (Oswald) Wiggers, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 25, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.