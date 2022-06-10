ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louann (Kemble) Felgar, 57, died Thursday, June 9, 2022, peacefully at her home.

Louann was born on June 4, 1965, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Preston and Nancy (Forsythe) Kemble.

She was a graduate of Southeast High School.

Louann worked as a restaurant manager.

Louann loved to plant flowers, she had many flower beds and grew giant sunflowers. She also had koi fish, alpacas and a horse named Lady. Louann enjoyed watching the hummingbirds, cardinals and squirrels in her yard. One of her favorite times was getting together with the family and singing, playing guitar and keyboard.

Survivors include Richard Felgar whom she married December 31, 2010; daughters, Ericka Sweeney (Dan Fishel) of Salem, Jessica Sweeney (Joseph Wahl) of Sebring and Susan Byland (Jordyn Byland) of Salem; stepchildren, Adam (Trisha) Barker of Alliance, Beth (Matt) Hall of Winona, Kelly (Kevin) Ludwig of Beloit, Ronnie (Samantha) Felgar of Homeworth and Christopher (Mandy) Felgar of Sebring; sister, Judith Kemble of Salem; one brother, David (Cheryl) Kemble of Paris Township; grandchildren, Keira Smith Sweeney, Marley and Quinn Byland, Rebecca Zupko and Logan Furry; nine stepgrandchildren and two stepgreat-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Edward Kemble and sister-in-law, Keena Kemble.

A private funeral service will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Burial will be at Moultrie Cemetery in Minerva.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

