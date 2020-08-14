Lorrie Kay Cain, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lorrie Kay Cain, 66, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.

Lorrie was born on February 06, 1954 in Salem, a daughter of Ralph David Linn and Janice (Logue) Olmstead

She was a 1972 graduate of Salem High School and later received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University.

Lorrie was an elementary school teacher for 22 years at Leetonia Schools.

She enjoyed crafting, gardening, animals and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband David Cain of Salem, whom she married October 20,1973; three children, Stacey (George) Moser of Salem, Dustin (Michelle) Cain of Salem and Brandon Cain of Salem; her mother, Janice Olmstead of Salem; two sisters, Barbara (Ralph) Taylor of Damascus and Judi (Jeff) Dangel of Salem; grandchildren, Mia Myers, Beau Cain, Caroline and Owen Moser, Colton and Raelynn Cain.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ralph David Linn. Lorrie was also preceded by her best friend her dog, Cricket, where she will now be reunited.

A Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grandview Cemetery with Daniel P. Madden, Certified Celebrant officiating.

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the church to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State Suite B, Salem, OH 44460 or Columbiana County Humane Society, 1825 S. Lincoln Ave., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Lorrie’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lorrie Kay Cain, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: