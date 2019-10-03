Lori L. Leyman, Salinville, Ohio – Obituary

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lori L. Leyman, 49, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Vibra Hospital.

She was born January 3,1970 in Salem, a daughter of the late Russell and Mary Lou (Jordan) Leyman.

Lori was a sewer at Ort Furniture Manufacturing Company in Salem for the last 26 years.

One of her passions was growing various types of flowers.

She was a 1988 graduate of West Branch High School.

She is survived by her fiancé, Kevin Lafferty of Salineville; a daughter, Mary Earich of El Paso, Texas; a son, Dustin Earich of Salineville and two brothers, Russell A. (Kim) Leyman of Sebring and Michael L. (Chrystal) Leyman of Salem.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Stark Memorial at 7:00 p.m. with John Biery officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

