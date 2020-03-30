Breaking News
Lorenzo Thomas Garofalo, Salem, Ohio

March 26, 2020

SALEM – Lorenzo Thomas Garofalo, age 85 died at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 28, 1935 in Canton, son of the late Joseph and Lilla Garofalo.

Lorenzo was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

He had worked as a printer.

Lorenzo was a veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife, Rosalind (Spadero) Garofalo of Salem; two sons, Steven (Dianna) Garofalo of Leetonia and Michael Garofalo, Salem and grandchildren, Nathan and Hannah Garofalo.

Besides his parents, a brother, Carl and sister, Lena also preceded him in death.

A celebration of Lorenzo’s life will be announced later.

Burial was held a Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

