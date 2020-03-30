Lorenzo Thomas Garofalo, Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Lorenzo Thomas Garofalo, age 85 died at 2:32 a.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 28, 1935 in Canton, son of the late Joseph and Lilla Garofalo.
Lorenzo was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.
He had worked as a printer.
Lorenzo was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his wife, Rosalind (Spadero) Garofalo of Salem; two sons, Steven (Dianna) Garofalo of Leetonia and Michael Garofalo, Salem and grandchildren, Nathan and Hannah Garofalo.
Besides his parents, a brother, Carl and sister, Lena also preceded him in death.
A celebration of Lorenzo’s life will be announced later.
Burial was held a Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.
To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Lorenzo Thomas Garofalo, please visit our tribute store.