SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lola Marie (Santini) Brown entered into her eternal home on Friday, July 28, 2023.

A lifelong resident of Salem, Ohio, she was born on April 8, 1948, to her devoted parents, Arthur and Anna (Rongo) Santini.

Lola lived her life with an open heart. With true Christian love and God as her pilot, she lived a gentle life and extended grace, compassion and forgiveness to everyone around her. She was dedicated to her family, tending to them with never-ending patience, generosity and loyalty. She was an impressively faithful woman as displayed by both her unwavering faith in God and the goodness within other people. Lola’s world was colorful and interesting and she made the world so much brighter for every person she knew. She met her loved ones with consistent delight, spirited enthusiasm and loving pride. Lola made everyone in her presence feel special and seen.



To those who knew her closely, Lola was an exceptional storyteller. From her childhood and into her later years, she possessed an incredible imagination and continuously shared her beloved stories with the people around her. She spoke from her heart with loving wisdom and gentle truth, and she told her stories with vigor and passion. From creating elaborate tales that featured every child, grandchild, niece and nephew she had, to sharing events that touched her heart, Lola blessed every person she loved with her fountain of wisdom and creative gifts. Lola made it her mission to give every bit of love, knowledge and kindness she had to all the people in her life, regardless of the situation.



Over the years, she enjoyed her time working with senior citizens as a nurse’s aide, as well as working with students at Salem High School as a teacher’s aide. These roles came naturally to her because of her compassionate and caring ways.



Her loving family, left to honor and treasure her memory, includes her son, Jon Brown; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Weimer; grandchildren, Caemon Hill, Hannah Weimer and Veronica Brown; siblings, Nina Wirkner and Jon A. Santini, Sr. and many special nieces and nephews.

Reunited with her in Heaven are her parents; her sister, Marlene Santini and her niece, Jody McCracken.

Lola often said, “Let go and let God.” We pray for grace and peace for all who mourn her passing as we let her go and let God receive her into His eternal kingdom.



As a 1966 graduate of Salem High School, Lola conveyed her desire many years ago for contributions to the Salem High School Alumni Association in lieu of flowers. Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, Oah 44460 or salemohioalumni.org.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

