Lois Swetye, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Swetye, 89, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 27, 1931 in Salem, daughter of the late Frank and Lela (Hoopes) Steer.

Lois was a 1949 graduate of Leetonia High School.

She worked at Mustang Products as a material handler and the Salem City Hospital.

Lois was a life-long member of the Damascus Friends Church

Her husband, Ernest Swetye whom she married August 24, 1957 preceded her in death in 1981.

Survivors include a daughter, Denise Zepernick of Salem; son, Jay (Karen) Swetye of Salem; sisters, Wilda Shandle of Nevada and Elizabeth Workman of Vienna; brothers, Gerald Steer and Kenneth Steer, both of Damascus; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Melvin Steer.

A Celebration of Lois’ life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Damascus Friends Church in Damascus. No calling hours will be held. Please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.