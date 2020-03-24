Lois “Jean” Hannay, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois “Jean” Hannay, age 90, died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Brookdale Salem.

She was born October 10, 1929 in Salem, daughter of the late Harry L. and Dorothy (Izenour) Heltzel.

Jean grew up in Columbiana, Ohio and was a graduate of Columbiana High School, class of 1947.

She worked for Ohio Bell Telephone for six years as a telephone operator and repair clerk and later worked at former Daniel. E. Smith Jeweler for 25 years retiring in 1989.

he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Salem and the November Circle of the church.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, crosswords and lunches with her “Friday Girls” but her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William M. Hannay whom she married on October 23, 1998.

Survivors include her two daughters, Pam (Tom) Butler of Pittsburgh and Shelley (Steve) Allen of Akron; sister, Nancy Kryz of Olmsted Township; grandchildren, Ross (Nina) Butler, Chloe (Jared) Weight, Grant Butler, Joni Allen and Natalie Allen who also preceded her in death; great-grandchild, Elliana Weight; stepson, Mark (Jackie) Hannay; stepgrandchildren, Patrick Hannay, Elizabeth (Joe) Habarka, Christi (Mathew) Arnoto, Kelly Paxson and Richard (Michelle) Paxson; and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or Columbiana County Humane Society, P. O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.