Lois Althouse McCormick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois Althouse McCormick, age 78 died at 12:38 a.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown.

She was born February 23, 1941 in Salem, the daughter of the late Elmer “Nick” Althouse and the late Helen (Stackhouse) Althouse Gamble.

Lois retired from Salem Wallpaper and Paint as a wallpaper consultant and interior decorator, retiring after 30 years.

She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Salem where she was a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

Lois was a 1959 graduate of United High School.

She was a Century House board member for over 40 years. Her passion was gourmet cooking and flower gardening. She had a big heart and religious faith and always ready to help someone else. Her kindness has been received by so many. Family heritage and family were very important to her.

Survivors include her husband, William H. McCormick whom she married September 1, 1961; a son, Todd E. McCormick of Salem; a sister, Ruth (Earl) Harsh of Salem; two brothers, Homer (Marilyn) Althouse and Earl (Robin) Althouse, both of Winona; a sister-in-law, Donna Althouse of Marysville and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, a stepfather, Carl Gamble and a brother, Rev. Glenn Althouse also preceded her in death.

Per her request, no service or calling hours will be held.

A private burial will be held at Yellow Creek Cemetery in Wellsville at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.