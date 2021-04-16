Lois A. Butcher, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lois A. Butcher, age 86, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, April 10, 2021 at Blossom Nursing and Rehab Center after an extended illness.

She was born July 14, 1934 in Salem, the daughter of the late Harold and Helen (Stuba) Ritchey and was a lifelong Salem resident.

Lois graduated from Goshen High School in 1952.

Her husband, Edward (Eddie) H. Butcher, whom she married February 9, 1952 preceded her in death August 5, 2015.

Lois worked alongside Eddie in managing and running Salem Concrete for many years and then at Masonry Materials Plus in Youngstown, which was co-founded by Eddie. They retired from the business together in 2000. After her retirement, Lois volunteered at the Salem Regional Medical Center, Salem Habitat for Humanity Restore and at the Salem Community Food Pantry.

She loved gardening, travel, the beach, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and sitting outside on her porch at her former home on Union Avenue.

Lois will be very much missed by her daughter, Lynn (Richard) Mather of Colorado Springs; her son, Hobie of Salem, four greatly loved grandchildren, Zachary (Sara), Tyler and Abby Mather and Edward Hobie Butcher and her four precious great grandchildren Savannah, Gavin, Cadence and Riley Mather. She is also survived by a sister, Janet Borders of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, a half-sister, Velma Bryan of Youngstown and a brother, Dave Ritchey of Salem also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Stark Memorial with Rev. Claye Folger officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460, Salem Community Food Pantry, 794 E. Third Street, Salem, OH 44460, or Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

