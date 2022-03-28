HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd Walter Mountz, 94, of Hanoverton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on his beloved farm Sunday, March 27.

He was born May 17, 1927 in Salem, Ohio, to the late Walter and Florence (Knutti) Mountz.

A lifelong farmer, he grew up working on the farm of Ralph and Evelyn Walton. In 1954, he and wife, Rowena purchased a farm of their own. There he would go on to raise dairy and beef cattle.

He graduated from Augusta High School in 1945 where he played short stop for the baseball team, which reached the state championship his senior year.

He was an avid sports fan, especially following the Cleveland Indians all of his life.

Lloyd was a U.S. Army veteran having served in Germany in World War II as part of the allied reconstruction effort.

He was a sociable and outgoing man who treasured time spent visiting with friends, neighbors and family.

He is survived by his daughters, Ellen Bezeredi, Marcia (Roger) Mountz and Beth Mountz; grandchildren, Jarett (Lindsey) Bezeredi, Briana Bezeredi and Devin (Erica) Bezeredi, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena (Batzli) Mountz; daughter, Elaine (Paul) Mountz Paronish and brothers, Milan and Russell Mountz.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aultman Hospice and his home caregivers for their kindness and compassion.

Per Lloyd’s wishes, private services will be held at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

