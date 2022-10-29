BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lloyd J. Eller, Jr., 85, of Beloit, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, October 28, 2022.

He was born to parents Lloyd J. Eller, Sr., and Marjorie (Watkins) Wolfe in McComas, West Virginia on January 10, 1937.

Lloyd was a proud United States Air Force Veteran.

If there was an auction happening around, he would be there. He enjoyed traveling, going out on his boat, spending time with his family and grandchildren and hanging out with his two dogs, Dutchess and Heidi.

Lloyd worked at General Motors before retiring after 30 years and liked to emphasize that he was a “skill trade supervisor.”

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 24 years, Sylvia (Underwood) Eller; children, Debbie Fortune and David Eller (Penny Price); stepchildren, Dwayne Gibson, Danita Lambert (Edgar) and Darryl Gibson; grandchildren, Christopher Hicks, Christina Fortune, Robbie Hicks, Amanda Croley, Alana Eller, Alicia Wolfe and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his children, Daniel and Donna Eller and sister, Shirley Hart.

Calling hours for Lloyd will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.

