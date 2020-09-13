Lisa Therese Russo, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Therese Russo, 31 died Friday, September 10, 2020.

She was born on April 25, 1989 in Farmington Hills, Michigan, a daughter of Anthony Joseph Russo and Gail Gallinot.

Lisa was a 2007 graduate of United Local High School. One of her true passions was art.

She is survived by her father, Anthony Russo of Ocala, Florida; her mother, Gail Gallinot of Guilford Lake; one sister, Zuravin Russo of Baltimore; uncle and aunt, Gustave and Nancy Gallinot; uncle, Jerome McSweeney; two nephews, Garrett and Gustave Gallinot; friend, Robert Gebler.

A celebration of life open house will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence at 6795 E Lake Road, Lisbon, Ohio from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

