SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Elouise Newell (McDevitt), 58, of Salem, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at University Hospitals in Cleveland.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on April 17, 1964, to the late Walter Miles McDevitt and Mildred Louise Green.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 36 years, Mark Newell; son, Ryan Newell; sister, Amy Woodford (Richard); niece, Sarah Woodford and beloved cat, Harley.

Lisa was a graduate of Boardman High School, class of 1982 and Hannah Mullins School of Nursing.

She worked as an LPN for over 20 years helping the elderly.

Lisa enjoyed crafting and making jewelry and made homemade cards for Cards for Hospitalized Kids. She was a woman of strong faith and loved her Savior.

In Lisa’s memory, please cherish the time spent with your family and loved ones.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m.

She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.

