SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lisa Danielle Beck, 48, died Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic.

Lisa was born on January 1, 1974 in Salem, the daughter of Daniel Beck and Sharon (Stallsmith) Galchick.

Lisa was a 1992 graduate of Salem High School.

Lisa was self-employed, where she cleaned businesses and houses for the last five years.

Lisa enjoyed fishing, painting, reading and spending time with her pride and joy, her grandson, Rhett. She also enjoyed listening to her boyfriend, Dave, playing guitar.

She is survived by her mom, Sharon Galchick of Salem; her father, Daniel Beck of Canfield; children, Shelby (Chase) Johnson of Salem and Dan-Michael Belich of Salem; grandson, Rhett Johnson; siblings, Michelle Holton, Matthew Galchick, James Beck and Jessica Beck and her boyfriend of 16 years, David Butcher of Salem.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Salem AMVETS from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022 at the Salem AMVETS from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

