SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Sue Freet, 61 of Salem, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at home surrounded by her family after a brave battle with cancer.

Linda was born on April 20, 1962, in Youngstown, Ohio to Charles and Violet (McGraw) Fitch.

Linda worked at Mount Union University for AVI for the past 17 years.

She enjoyed collecting frogs, going to the lake, going to the casino and cheering for the Steelers. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends. She and her husband were also members of the Salem Eagles.

She leaves to cherish her memory her husband on 42 years, Daniel Freet, Sr., whom she married on March 13, 1981; her sons, Nicholas (Julie) Freet of Sebring, Daniel Freet Jr. of Alliance and Scott Freet of Salem; four grandchildren, Nikki Freet, Wyatt Freet, Chase Freet and Carson Freet; four sisters, Deborah James, Brenda (Robert) Bedio, Sandy (Tim) Bennett and Pam Protain and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death was her father, Charles Fitch; her mother, Violet (McGraw) Fitch; her niece, Donna Jean Protain and her brother-in-law, Robert James.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

