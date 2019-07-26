Linda Star Endicott, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Star Endicott, 70, died Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Linda was born October 13, 1948 in Salem, a daughter of late Frank and Mabel (Allison) Williard.

She was a packer at Star Extruded Shape.

Her favorite past-times were spending time with her family and fishing.

Her husband, Elmo Endicott, Sr., whom she married January 26, 1967, died October 14, 2006.

She is survived by two sons, Boe (Tammy) Endicott, Jr. and Joe (Lisa) Endicott both of Salem; one daughter, Trisha (Steven) Johnson of Hanoverton; four sisters, Wendy Philips of Salem, Twila Shoaf of Salem, Inez Ardendo of Austintown and Beverly Peters of Salem; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Linda was preceded by her parents, husband, five sisters and four brothers.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, July 28 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Monday, July 29 from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be Monday, July 29 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with her grandson, Rev. Chalmer Perkins officiating.

Interment will be at Hope Cemetery.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

