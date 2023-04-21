HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Randolph, 74, of Hanoverton, passed away Friday, April 21, 2023, at her home.

She was born on September 6, 1948, in Salem to the late Carl E. and Donna J. (Amon) Polen.

Linda was a 1966 graduate of United Local and worked as a secretary at Summitville Tile and Fresh Mark. She was also a former member of the First Christian Church in Kensington.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Cletus “Butch” Randolph, whom she married on Feb. 11, 1977; son, Chad (Emily) Randolph of East Palestine; daughter, Lori Moffett of Hanoverton; stepson, Eric Randolph of Salem; sister, Connie (Roger) Kelly of Lisbon; brother, Tom (Beverly) Polen of Hanoverton; and grandchildren, Hailey and Justin Moffett, Cole and Rebecca Randolph, and Dillon and Derek Randolph.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, April 27, 2023, with Pastor Eugene Hydrick of the Kensington First Christian Church officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Linda’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 979 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, Ohio 44420 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn., 38101.

If unable to attend, join our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Linda L Randolph, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.