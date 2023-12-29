SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Lou (Davis) Irwin, 82, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at Aultman Hospital in Canton.

She was born August 9, 1941, in Salem, daughter of the late Glenn L. and Edith C. (Wagenhouser) Davis. She is a direct descendent of Samuel Davis, one of the founders of Salem, Ohio.

Linda was a 1959 graduate of Salem High School and was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

She was a member of Salem Eastern Stars #334, past member of Beta Sigma Phi and X1 Gamma Sororities in Salem.

Linda had resided in Wheelersburg, Ohio, East Liverpool and Greenville, Ohio, before returning to Salem. She had worked at Potters Supply Co, Eljers Co., C.C. Welfare Agency, and James Locke Jewelers.

Linda loved people of all ages, making them smile and to be happy. Her love for animals included her special friends, the family dogs, Precious, Chloe and Marni. She was an avid collector of bears and Precious Moments figurines.

Survivors include her husband, David M. Irwin whom she married September 4, 1987; daughters, Lori (Bruce) Price of Snohomish, Washington. and Heather (Vince) Keeton of Newport, Tennessee; stepson, Chad (Jen) Irwin of Galena, Ohio; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and many cousins.

Friends and family will be received from 11:00 a.m.- Noon on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor William Wilkins officiating.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

In lieu of flowers may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 291 S. Broadway, Salem, Ohio 44460 or St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000 Dept. 143, Memphis, Tennessee. 38101-9908.

