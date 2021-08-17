Linda L. Huston, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda L. Huston, 75, died Monday, August 16, 2021 at Continuing Healthcare in Lisbon.

Linda was born on March 17, 1946 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward R. and Thelma (Coy) Lottman.

She worked at American Standard for 28 years.

Linda was a member of Phillips Christian Church.

One of her great joys was going to Las Vegas. She also truly loved her cat Simba.

She is survived by one daughter, Mindy (Scott) Whittenberger of Leetonia; one son, Michael (Pam) Wylie of New Waterford; three sisters, Janice (Neal) Wylie of Lisbon, Sharlene (Jim) Bica of Alliance and Darlene O’Hara of Salem; four grandchildren, Michael (Brittany) Wylie of Boardman, Eric (Jacalyn) Whittenberger of Leetonia , Nicholas Wylie of New Waterford and Phillip Whittenberger and his fiancé (Susan Bish) of Leetonia and four great-grandchildren, Kylar, Kayson, Ellie and Alivia.

Besides her parents, Linda was preceded in death by one sister, Donna Jean Rhodes.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00- 9:00 p.m. Friday, August 20, 2021 at Stark Memorial. Please adhere to CDC guidelines.

