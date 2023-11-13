SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our beloved Linda Ann Hum (Boughton) has been called home to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Linda was born January 28, 1948, in Long Island, New York, to Robert and Mona Boughton.

She has a younger brother, James (Jim) Robert Boughton.

The family returned to Salem when Linda was six weeks old and lived in the Salem and West Branch area, where she attended school and made many friends that she held dear her entire life.

Linda graduated from West Branch High School in 1966. She then graduated from East Liverpool Hospital School of Nursing in 1970.

Linda quickly became a mentor, a “Nurse’s Nurse” and made wonderful connections with the medical community while saving countless lives as an ER and Trauma Nurse throughout her career.

Linda practiced her healing gift at Case Western University, 1970 – 1971. She then worked at Salem Community Hospital, 1971 – 1980. The family briefly lived in Fort Myers, Florida, where she worked at Lee Memorial Trauma Center from 1980 – 1985. She then returned to Salem with her family where she worked the remainder of her career at Salem Regional Medical Center, retiring in 2012. She completed her final night shift on her last day on Earth, officially passing at 7:45 in the morning, when she would normally be heading home to her family.

Linda Boughton and William Hum were married on May 15, 1971. They had four children, Christopher James Hum, Michelle Lynn Hum, Julie Ann Smith and Jeffrey Robert Hum.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mona Boughton; a younger brother at birth; paternal grandparents, Elbert and Edith Boughton; maternal grandparents, James and Margaret Cahill; a cousin that was as a sister, Cathy Knag and a great-grandson at birth, Grayson Wolf.

Linda grew up attending Salem’s First Christian Church and had many friends from the congregation. She was loved by so many wherever she went and made new friendships until the very end of her life, most recently with Linda “Jill” Bricker in Caprice Nursing Home. Despite many challenges, her Christian faith was unwavering.

Linda is survived by her brother, Jim and Sharon Boughton; her husband, William Hum; her children, Chris Hum, Michelle Hum, Julie and Ryan Smith and Jeff Hum and Mary Sutter; her grandchildren, Clayton and Aimee Wolf, Megan Hum, Makayla Moore, Chance Smith, Cody Smith, Riley Hum and Logan Hum; great-grandchildren, Weston Poppino, Theodore Wolf and Amelia Keglor and many extended family members, former coworkers and friends whom she loved dearly.

Calling Hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at First Christian Church in Salem, Ohio. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 noon at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s or a charity of your choosing.

The family will deeply miss her presence here on Earth but are comforted bearing witness to the testimony of her life, and the home eternal that has been prepared for her at the side of her Lord.

As was ever her nature, she will prepare a way for us.

“May Angels Lead You In; Hear You Me, My Friends!”

