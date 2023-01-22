SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian “Sissy” Poling was a force of a woman as mother and nana. A woman who would do anything for her family at all costs. She left this world on Friday, January 19, 2023 but her legacy of unconditional love and enduring sense of nurture will live on.

Sissy was born to the late Edward and Sylvia Mills.

She grew up to raise her own family in Salem, Ohio with George T. Poling, her best friend. Their children, Jennifer Lynn Poling and George Thomas (Tom) Poling, Jr. grew to have families of their own and with each child born, it made her heart that much bigger. She found herself in her identity as Nana of six. Alyna Kubic, Ayden Poling, Peyton Poling, Maximus Mauch, Jettson Poling and Georgianna Poling gave her life and will forever hold a piece of her ever-loving heart. Jennifer and Tom (Tia Brown) were blessed to experience and witness a bond created with each of their children to cherish and memorialize in honor.

Sissy found happiness in loving her family and dogs in Columbiana, Ohio where she planted flowers to enjoy while sitting on her porch, housed a pool where she taught her grandchildren to swim in and property for her kids to be kids in. She looked forward to her cookouts, swimming parties, decorating for the holidays and especially Christmas. She loved us with a heart swollen with intentions of compassion, adoration for us and comfort in her hand. Her hand was used to help others at all costs. Her hand helped us off the floor where we sometimes landed. Her hand held ours in everything momentous and will be forever missed. She loved and is loved “to the moon and back”.

Family and friends will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Stark Memorial in Salem, Ohio.

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 27, 2023, at Stark Memorial.

Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we ask you to hug your family a little tighter, make the call you need to make and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you. Whatever you need to do for you and your family, start doing that now. She would want this for you.

