Lillian M. Brancho, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian M. Brancho, 94, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born August 1, 1927, in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Max and Lillian (Asche) Swidal.

Lillian last worked at the Vincentian home for six years.

She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, and formerly of the St. Thereses Catholic Church in North Hills, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by husbands, Michael Katic on September 11, 1973, whom she married June 5, 1948 and Andrew Brancho on February 18, 1992, whom she married May 5, 1981.

Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Campbell of Indianapolis, Indiana; a brother, Robert Swidal of Florida; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husbands, her son, SGT Michael A. Katic and a brother, Edward Swidal also preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church with Father Robert Edwards officiating. Burial will be at the Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park, Pennsylvania.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To view Lillian’s obituary, send condolences or flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillian M. (Swidal) Brancho, please visit our floral store.