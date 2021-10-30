Leta Fae (Votaw) Wright, Mansfield, Ohio

MANSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leta Fae Wright, 92, of Brookdale Assisted Living, died Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Salem Reginal Medical Center. She also resided in Mansfield, Ohio.

She was born June 1, 1929, in Butler Township, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clarence M. and Lucille (King) Votaw.

Before her retirement, she had been employed as a service representative with Sprint Telephone Company for 23 years.

She was a 1947 graduate of Salem High School and attended the First United Methodist Church.

Leta volunteered at the local elementary schools in their reading programs, enjoyed crocheting and was a member of Retired Senior Volunteer Program.

Survivors include three sons, Walter Wright, Jr. of Mansfield, Steven Wright of North Royalton and Rod (LaVonne) Wright of Guilford Lake; three sisters, Ila (Jack) Meier of Salem, Audrey (John) Firth of Salem and Karen (Roger) Ziegler of Salem; brother, Clarence “Shorty” (Marty) Votaw of Salem; five grandsons, Brian (Laura), Michael (Melissa), Travis (Danielle), Tyler and Toby Wright; step-granddaughter, Kimberly Weinsinger; nine great-grandchildren and former daughter-in-law, Nancy Wright.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dwaine Votaw and Dean Votaw and three sisters, Dorothy Coffee, Alfreda Zimmerman and Ruth Zimmerman.

Calling hours will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Monday, November 1, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Robert Rowley officiating.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

