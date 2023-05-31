SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leslie K. Crouse, 69, of Salem passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Salem North.

She was born on September 21, 1953, in Salem to the late Ray E. and Ruth (Saltsman) Crouse.

A lifelong area resident and Christian by faith, she worked at Salem Community Hospital as an LPN for 34 years. She enjoyed bingo, reading and crafting.

Leslie was also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother to her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca (Brian) Cramer of Salem; sister, Stacie (David) Crawford of Salem; brother, Timothy (Annie) Crouse, Miamisburg; three grandchildren, Zach (Kayla) Crouse, Blake Mason and Alex Mason; and four great-grandchildren, Kyler, Ruth, Henry and Elliott.

Along with her parents, Leslie was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Crouse.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place at Mt. Union Cemetery in Alliance.

Memorial donations in Leslie’s name can be made to Sanctuary Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Rd., Suite B 101, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leslie K Crouse, please visit our floral store.