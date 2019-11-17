Leonard Thomas Malysa, East Rochester, PA

EAST ROCHESTER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard Thomas Malysa, age 73, died at 6:24 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born February 18, 1946 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Angeline (Lubert) Malysa.

Leonard had worked for over 30 years as a press operator at GM Lordstown.

He was a member of St. Philip of Neri in Hanoverton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Parish in Hanoverton with Father Steve Wassie officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Leonard’s obituary may be viewed and condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

