COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard R. Bennett, 75, of Columbiana, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

He was born June 26, 1947, in West Virginia, son of the late Roy and Martha (Nethken) Bennett.

Leonard was a graduate of Leetonia High School, class of 1965.

He worked as the service manager at Parker Chevrolet for many years. He also worked at Columbiana Buick Olds and then retired from Salem Tire.

He and his wife, Emily, would often be seen at car shows, where he enjoyed taking his 1947 Dodge pickup truck. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Emily Bennett, of 23 years; son, Wesley Jay Bennett of Leetonia; sister, Ulah (Robert) Blakeman of North Lima; brother, Danial (Cheryl) Bennett of Salem; grandchildren, Bethany and Samson McIlduff of Sebring and Michelle and Jeremy Bennett of Florida and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death is his wife, Pearl (Barnard) Bennett; daughter, Malinda McIlduff; sisters, Wanda Bennett and Vonda Roderick and twin grandchildren, Sirena and Samuel McIlduff.

Private services were held by the family.

He will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Park.

