SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leonard “Lenny” E. Taylor, 74, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Salem Regional Medical Center in Salem.

Lenny was born on June 30, 1948 in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Leonard and Madeline (Redman)Taylor.

Lenny retired as a pipefitter from General Motors in 2008 after 38 years.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He was a member of the Salisbury Sportsman Club. Lenny enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by two children, Robyn (Ladd) Crowl of Salem and Greg Taylor of Minerva; one granddaughter, Morgan Crowl and siblings, Patricia (Bob) Lauerman of Morristown, Tennessee, Carol (Joe) Campbell of New Eagle, Pennsylvania and Nelson Taylor of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by two other brothers and one sister.

Besides his parents, Lenny was preceded in death by one brother.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with Certified Celebrant Daniel P. Madden officiating, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. Friends and family will be received 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Salisbury Sportsman Club, 24 West Hill Drive, Canfield, OH 44406

