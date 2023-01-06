WINONA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Leonard E. Lance, 97, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at his home.

Leonard was born November 1, 1925, in West Andover, Ohio, son of the late Ray C. and Louisa B. (Emch) Lance.

Leonard was a 1944 graduate of Salem High School and a 1954 graduate of Youngstown University with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He served in the United States Navy during World War II.

A licensed and registered Professional Engineer, he was employed at Paxson Machine, Butech Bliss and Hunt Valve in Salem.

He attended Hanoverton Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Gideons, Tri-State Antique Auto Club, past member of the Employment Development Inc (EDI) Board and served as chairman of the Winona Flax Scutching.

He also enjoyed fishing, camping, and being a salesman by nature, he gained a love for traveling, having visited all 50 states and five foreign countries. He had been active helping with the Salem Food Bank for several years.

Leonard is survived by daughter, Barbara Parker, Winona; sons, David (Michele) Lance, Marysville, Wash., Bob (Deb) Lance, Winona; brother George Lance, Iowa City, Iowa; four grandchildren, Brad Lance, Columbus, Chris Lance, Marysville, Wash., Chad Lance and Jenna Reid, both of Uniontown; step granddaughter, Stacey Miller of Mishawaka, In.; eight great-grandchildren, Cassie Lance, Josh and Zach Lance, Grace, Dillan and Henry Lance, and Aneesa and Peyton Reid; step-great granddaughters, Catherine Lamoureux, Megan Miller and Brittany Fairbanks, and one great-great step granddaughter, Lauren Fairbanks.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Coppock) Lance, on October 28, 2005. They were married on June 23, 1946. He is also preceded in death by a son, Larry Lance; grandson, Adam Lance; sister, Doris Weingart; and brother, Leslie Lance.

Friends and family will be received at Stark Memorial on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

A memorial service will be held the following morning Monday, January 16, 2023, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Hope Cemetery.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Donations may be given in Leonard’s name to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St. STE B, Salem, OH 44460.

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Leonard E Lance, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.