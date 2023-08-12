WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Leland Lloyd Sterling, Jr., 57, of Deerwood, Minnesota, passed away in Warren, Ohio on Friday, August 11, 2023.

Leland was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on May 16, 1966 to Barbara and Leland Sterling, Sr.

He attended R.A. Long High School in Longview, Washington and graduated in 1984.

Leland was blessed with two daughters, Angel and Amy.

He worked as a truck driver.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his yorkie, Buddy.

Leland is survived by his mother and father, Barb and Lee, Sr.; four brothers, Chris, Todd, Scott and Troy; sister, Katrina; daughters, Angel and Amy; five grandchildren, Acacia, Beverly, Christian, Dylan and Geneva and multiple nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Marion Sterling and maternal grandparents, Charles and Joyce Daymon.

No memorial service will be held.

His request was to have his ashes spread on his favorite fishing lake in Minnesota with close family.

Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

