Lee Thomas Horsfall, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee Thomas Horsfall, age 70, died at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 31, 1948 in Salem, son of the late Charles and Martha (Bair) Horsfall.

Lee was a 1967 graduate of Greenford High School.

He had worked as machinist at Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg for 25 years and was previously a machine builder at E. W. Bliss Co. for 12 years.

He was a permanent fixture at the Salem Slovak Club and Leetonia Eagles. Lee loved music and was often found serenading family and friends on his guitar. Lee was the house drummer at the Broadmoore Hotel in Colorado Springs, CO from 1983-1985. He was a good ‘ole boy who was voted Class Clown, climbed Pike’s Peak, and loved to waltz with Linda. He will be forever missed.

Survivors include his wife, Linda J. (Stratton) Horsfall whom he married November 23, 1968; a son, Thomas Lee (Randa Strader) Horsfall of Salem; a daughter, Diana (Matthew) Mighell, of Palm Springs, California; a sister, Bonnie (Dave) Englert of Salem and three grandchildren, Joshua, Sarah and Abigail Mighell.

A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

