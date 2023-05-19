NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lee R. Hively, Jr., 71, died suddenly Thursday, May 18, 2023 at his residence.

Lee was born on August 15, 1951 in Salem, the son of Lee R. Hively, Sr. and Dorothy Hively-Henry (Jones).

Lee was a 1969 graduate of Canfield High School, he later went on to graduate from Youngstown State University in 1974 with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Lee worked as a laborer in the field for nine years serving as Foreman and Job Superintendent, and then got involved in the Estimating and Project Management aspect of construction. Then, in 1986 started Hively Construction.

He is very involved in many local organizations. Lee was past president of the Youngstown Shrine Club, and continued to be a very active member, a past member of the board for the Erie Hospital for Burned and Crippled Children, a member of the Builder’s Association, The Chamber of Commerce, The Canfield Conservation Club, the Jesters, Al Koran, He was a huge supporter of Youngstown State University including the YSU Penguin Club. When Lee was not working, he enjoyed spending time with his family on the farm. Lee was a proud grandfather who would rarely miss a game or event.

Survivors include his wife Diana Hively (Corsale), whom he married July 24, 1982; five children, Lee (Jolene) Hively, III of North Jackson, Rebecca (Marc) Hively-Haskin of Canfield, Ryan (Nicole) Hively of Canfield, Krystle (Lee) Hively-Common of North Jackson, and Danielle (Larry) Hively-Weimer of North Jackson; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters and one brother; and his mother, Dorothy Hively-Henry of Canfield.

He was preceded in death by father, Lee R. Hively, Sr.; and one brother.

Friends and family will be received Monday, May 22, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial in Salem.

A private prayer service will be held for the immediate family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiners Childrens, 1645 W. 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

