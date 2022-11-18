SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Votaw, 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 11, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

He was born April 26, 1940, in Salem, son of the late Leroy and Helen (Smith) Votaw.

Lawrence worked as a truck driver for Lowry Supply and Herron Transfer, retiring in 2005.

His wife of 42 years, Sherry Votaw preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, Gary (Sue) Votaw of Grove City, Ohio, Steve (Jennie) Votaw of Loveland, Colorado and Mike (Lois) Votaw of Grove City, Ohio; grandchildren, Josh Votaw, Sara Votaw and Melissa Votaw and great-grandson, Jackson Votaw.

No services will be held.

Lawrence will be laid to rest at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send flowers or condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

