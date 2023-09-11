SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence L. “Larry” Leider, 95, of Salem, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

He was born to the late Fred and Helen Lieder in DuBoise, PA on April 23, 1928.

A proud US Navy veteran, Larry retired from the Ferro Corporation in Sebring in 1991. He enjoyed spending time with his family, time outdoors, and woodworking.

Larry was also a member of the First Christian Church of Salem.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 73 years, Martha M. Leider; children, Sue (Thomas) Capel of Salem, Timothy L. (Linda) Leider of Conway, South Carolina, Mark (Cindy) Leider of Salem; grandchildren, Amy, Heather, Danielle, Abi, Matthew, Tanielle, Rylee and Bailee; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Austin, Hannah, Jacob, Samantha, Destiny, Chole, Nathan, and Brady.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Judy Groves; brother, William Leider; and sister Helen Field.

Private services will be held.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

