Lawrence B. Thompson, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence B. Thompson, age 86, of Salem Ohio, died Saturday July 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born July 28, 1934, in Vancouver, B.C. Canada, the only son of the late Jerry and Elizabeth (Smith) Thompson.

He married Beverly Ann (Pasco) Thompson, October 8, 1966, who preceded him in death January 23, 2011.

He was survived by his son, Fred and wife, Christina; grandchildren, Andrew (Kristyn), Alison and Jacob; and brother-in-law, Jack Pasco.

Lawrence was pre-deceased by his parents and sister, Elizabeth.

Friends may call at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

No other services are to be observed.

