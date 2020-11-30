Lawrence B. Culp, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence B. Culp, Jr., 88, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Community Care Center in Alliance.

He was born June 7, 1932, in Canfield, son of the late Lawrence B., Sr. and Edna (Kornbau) Culp.

Lawrence was a 1952 graduate of Canfield High School.

He was a member of the Old North Baptist Church.

Lawrence worked as a body man for several businesses in the area and a janitor at Southeast Schools in Alliance.

He enjoyed bowling, playing horseshoes and was avid car enthusiast.

His wife, Joan Culp, whom he married September 26, 1980, preceded him in death November 1, 2020.

Survivors include his three children, Diana (Dennis) Butch of Salem, Jeffrey (Tina) Culp of Salem and Debra Shannon of Iowa; brothers, Kenneth (Virginia) Culp of California and Charles (Louise) Culp of Kentucky; grandchildren, Jacob Carreon, Ashley Culp, Jeffrey Culp, Jr., Robert and Brandon Culp, Kaitlyn and Bryce Shannon and great-grandchildren, Maci, Conrad, Ethan and Sky.

Besides his parents and wife; his siblings, Malvern, Wayne, Glendora Senvisky, Martha Sheppard, Evelyn Cavanagh and Eloise Culp.

No services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Hospice, 855 S. Sawburg Rd., Alliance, OH 44601.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

