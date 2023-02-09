SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – LaVerne “Vern” Henry Lutz, 87 of Salem, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Vern was born on December 1, 1935, in Monaca, Pennsylvania, the son of Paul LaVerne and Florence Anna (Householder) Lutz.

Vern graduated from Monaca High School, class of 1953, where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Margaret “Marge” (Neubauer) Lutz, on June 21, 1958.

Growing up, Vern always had a deep passion for anything mechanical, especially made of steel. Working on his grandparent’s farm, during his summers, instilled in Vern, a hearty work ethic. It was his profound propensity for complex mathematics and his ingrained curiosity to acquire an in-depth knowledge of how machinery was designed and operated that drove his interest towards an engineering career.

In pursuit of higher education, Vern went to Geneva College, studied engineering, played football and graduated with a degree in engineering and liberal arts. He continued his education at Carnegie Institute of Technology (Carnegie Mellon University) in Pittsburgh, graduating with a degree in mechanical engineering.

He began his engineering career in 1958 with the E.W. Bliss Company in Salem, Ohio. Vern tenured a 58-year career, with Bliss, throughout the various company name changes; achieved many accolades including several U.S. Patents, before retiring as Vice President of Engineering–Rolling Mills from Butech Bliss in 2015.

In his early years, Vern was an avid runner and ran in several marathons and was a member of Youngstown Road Runners Club. He also enjoyed riding his bicycle as a member of Out-Spoken-Wheelman, logging thousands of miles. Vern was a long-time member of The First United Methodist Church of Salem, Iron & Steel Technology AIST and Salem Elks #305.

When asked what his most rewarding accomplishment was, he remarked “teaching Sunday school and working on special projects at the First United Methodist Church that required his engineering skills.” Vern’s most memorable and cherished times were with his grandchildren. He enjoyed watching them participate in various sporting events, including taking them on educational field trips and museums with their grandmother, Marge.

Survivors include his children, David (Lora) Lutz, Debora (David) Campolito and Diana (Darrin) Ackerman; grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea) Lutz, Rachel Lutz, Eric Campolito, Cade Campolito, Dana (Mike) Maietta, Brook Ackerman and Chase Ackerman; brother, Kenneth (Monica) Lutz of Export, Pennsylvania and brother-in-law, Don Dierdorf of Monaca, Pennsylvania.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Margaret “Marge“ Lutz and sister, Betty Dierdorf.

A private family service will be held, with Rev. Byron Bufkin officiating.

Interment will be at Hope Cemetery in Salem, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1014 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Memorial contributions may be made in Vern’s name to First United Methodist Church of Salem, PO BOX 463, Salem, OH 44460 or to the organization of your choice.

