Laura M. Lindesmith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura M. Lindesmith, age 91, passed away at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born April 23, 1928, in Berlin Center, daughter of the late Jesse and Alice (Hartzel) Dudley.

Laura was a graduate of Berlin Center High School and attended Youngstown College.

She worked at Sears and Roebuck Company as an audit manager. Laura worked for Davidson Sales and Service in Salem and had also worked for over ten years at the Salem Golf Club.

She was a member of Salem First United Methodist Church. Laura enjoyed baking and creating new recipes, enjoyed spending time with family and friends and enjoyed entering contests. She entered the 1965 Kentucky Club Derby Day Contest and was so proud to win a set of four full-color prints of famous thoroughbreds. Entries were received from all parts of the U.S. and Canada. Laura was a hard worker and certainly had a love for animals and adopted many.

Her husband, Charles D. Lindesmith, whom she married March 7, 1954, preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Denny) Heaver of Columbiana; a granddaughter, Ashley (Brad) Sell; a grandson, Jeff Ketchum, Jr.; two great-grandchildren of Columbiana; a sister, Nina Lietzow of Niles; a brother, John (Nancy) Dudley of Berlin Center and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband; a brother, Jesse, Jr.; a baby sister; a son, Charles, Jr. and her stepdaughter, Gloria J. Haught also preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held in the mausoleum at 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, with Pastor Doug George officiating at Berlin Center West Cemetery, 16167 Akron-Canfield Rd., Berlin Center, OH 44401.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Columbiana County Dog Pound, 8455 County Home Rd., Lisbon, OH 44432 or Alchemy Acres, 1859 Depot Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to Laura’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.