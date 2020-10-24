Laura Belle McCoy, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Belle McCoy, 86, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born May 20, 1934 in Endicott, Kentucky, daughter of the late Walker and Mable (Lafferty) Endicott.

Laura was a homemaker and has resided in this area since 1952.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Salem.

Some of her joys were cooking, baking and riding her John Deer mower. Being with her family was her true joy and was always helping those who needed it.

Her husband, Robert P. McCoy, whom she married October 28, 1952, preceded her in death October 28, 2014.

Survivors include two daughters, Joyce G. (Donald) Wolfgang of Salem and Shirley M. (Donald) Augenstein of Canfield; one son, Paul R (Alicia). McCoy Jr. of Minerva; sisters, Oedia Woods of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, Clara Ackerest of Martin, Kentucky; brothers, Robert Endicott of Painsville, Kentucky, and Doris Endicott of Salem and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, one son, Paul R. McCoy Sr; sisters, Lizzy E. Jarrell, Sylvia M. French, and ,infant Wahnettia Endicott ; brothers, William E. Clay, James T. Endicott, Glen Endicott, Leo Endicott, and Elmo Endicott Sr. and grandson, Dillion James McCoy also preceded her in death.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at First Christian Church, with Pastor Leonard Moore officiating.

Friends and family may call Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial and Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. For the safety of the McCoy family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at the Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

