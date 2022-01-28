SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry O. Evans, 82, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born May 16, 1939 in Lisbon, son of the late Olin H. and Dorothy (Williams) Evans.

Larry was a veteran of the United States Army, stationed in Korea for a time after the Korean War.

He grew up in the Elkton/Lisbon area and resided in Columbiana County all of his life.

Larry and Peg owned McMillan Abstract Co. Agency Inc. in Lisbon for a number of years. He was the President of Council in Lisbon during the 1970’s and served on other appointed boards, resigning recently from Perry Township appointment.

Larry was an avid golfer and a proud member of the “Brotherhood” at the Salem Golf Club. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing with his sons, grandchildren and friends here and at their camp in Clearfield County, Pennsylvania. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and The National Wild Turkey Federation, responsible for the creation of the local chapter of The National Wild Turkey Federation and enjoyed the people he met through these affiliations. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.

He married Margaret (Peg) Evans and spent 59 years as husband and wife. She preceded him in death October 20, 2021.

Survivors include two sons, Garry (Gina) Evans and Scott (Leslie) Evans along with grandchildren, Tyler Evans, Lauren (Caleb) Wycoff, Mike Evans and great grandchildren, Carter and Case Wycoff.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul School in his memory.

Per his wishes, no calling hours will be observed and a private service for the family members will be held. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

