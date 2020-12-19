Larry L. Wood, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry L. Wood, 71, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born November 28, 1949 in Salem, son of the late Kenneth L. and Jacqueline (Metzgar) Wood.

Larry was a graduate of the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus.

He worked at Miller Holzwarth Inc.

Survivors include a twin sister, Linda Lou Godaway of Salem; two brothers, Ronald Wood of Salem and Terry (Deborah) Wood of Hanoverton; brother-in-law, Mike Gruszecki and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, a sister, Karen Gruszecki also preceded him in death.

A private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Rev. Stephen Broache.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

