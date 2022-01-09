SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Frank Landsberger (Frankie/Papa), 74, of Salem, went on to meet his parents and brother at the Pearly Gates at 5:09 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022. He died at home, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy illness.

Born October 14, 1947, in Elkton, at home, he was the son of the late William Charles Landsberger and Elsie Martha Padurean Landsberger.

Larry graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1965.

He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army.

He worked for Drotleff Masonry for 26 years as a mason.

He was a loving family man, giving all his children an acre of land to live next door. When he wasn’t working, he was doing what he loved farming on his 50 acres.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Salem.

He left behind his wife of 52 years, Gladys Sanor Landsberger, whom he married, March 7, 1969; his son, Larry M. Landsberger (Elizabeth) and three daughters, Lori M. Todd (John), Melissa (Jeffrey) Lake and Nicole (Robert) Boggs, all of Salem; siblings, Richard Landsberger of Bradenton, Florida, Barbara Forney of Dennison, Ohio and Denise (Larry) Goodman of Salem; eight grandchildren, Kendra, Ty and Morgan Todd, Joshua, Justin and Jacob Lake, Brendan Detwiler and Shelby Jones; one great-grandson, Liam Lake; as well as, Annette Crowell White and Jon Crowell, who he loved as if they were his own and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Charles Landsberger and Elsie Martha Padurean; his brother, Dennis Landsberger; his sister-in-law, Susan Landsberger and brother-in-law, Gary Forney.

His wishes were to have no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry F. Landsberger, please visit our floral store.