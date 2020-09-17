Larry Edward Wade, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Larry Edward Wade, 69, died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born May 28, 1951 in Youngstown, son of the late Mack and Marilyn (Spayde) Wade.

Larry was a 1969 graduate of Chaney High School.

He worked as a machinist for 16 years at Radial Grinding in Akron. Larry was an avid ham radio operator. He was previously a volunteer firefighter and first responder in Canfield.

Larry loved watching sports, especially the Cleveland Browns and The Ohio State football.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley (Bartholow) Beard whom he married May 19, 2017; three children, Angela (Eric) Wade Cline of Austintown; Wendy Wade Thomas (fiancé Col. Nicolo Damelio) of Girard and Chad (Tammy) Wade of Canfield; stepdaughter, Jana (Nikki) Beard of Boardman; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, a stepson, Michael Beard also preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at Stark Memorial. Friends will be received from 6:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in c/o of Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460.

