LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly A. Swan, 56, of Leetonia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 30, 2023.

She was born to the late Clarence and Louise (Miller) McFarland on May 31, 1967, in Salem.

Kimmy was a graduate of Leetonia High School.

She was always the first one to help anyone in need. She was a kind and very generous person, who wasn’t afraid to speak her mind. She will be dearly missed by her siblings and many friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her siblings, Thelma (David) Foreman, Ella (Ronnie) Shasteen, Diana Good and Clarence McFarland, Jr., as well as, several nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of life will be held for her at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

