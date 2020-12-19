Kimberly Ann (Keglor) Fullum, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kimberly Ann (Keglor) Fullum, 47, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 4, 1973 in Salem, daughter of Janet (Sanlo) Keglor and the late Paul Keglor Sr.

Kimberly was a 1993 graduate of Salem High School.

She was a homemaker and loved her dogs, Braxton, Brandy and Bronson. Kimberly (Mimi) also enjoyed making crafts, taking walks and drinking coffee.

Survivors include her husband, Brian Fullum whom she married June 17, 2004; mother, Janet Keglor of Salem; stepchildren, Maguire Fullum and Sydney Fullum, both of Salem; two sisters, Christy Keglor of Salem and Lisa (Jeremy) Ferguson of Lake Milton; a brother, Paul (Paula) Keglor Jr. of Salem; nephews and nieces, Grant Keglor, Brandon Ferguson and Hannah Ferguson.

There will be no services per Kimberly’s wishes.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State, 460 W. 10th Ave., Columbus, OH 43210

